Recount in N.H. House race continues after judge dismisses Democrats' effort to block it

State election officials are recounting ballots again in a contested race for one of Manchester’s seats at the State House, hours after a judge rejected a lawsuit filed by Democrats to block the Secretary of State from doing just that.

The recount for two seats representing Manchester’s Ward 6, which could extend into Tuesday evening, could decide the partisan majority in the New Hampshire House, which now stands at 200 Republicans and 199 Democrats, with one tie.

The suit centered on Secretary of State David Scanlan’s decision last week to reopen a recount that overturned Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne’s election night win to give Democrat Maxine Mosely a one-vote victory.

Days after announcing Mosley’s win, Scanlan proposed “continuing” the recount to account for 25 votes that a post-election audit suggested weren’t included in the original recount.

Mosley and Manchester State Sen. Donna Soucy sued Scanlan, arguing he lacked the authority to reopen the recount after announcing that Mosley won the race.

In a nine-page ruling issued Tuesday morning, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius acknowledged that state law supports the Democrats’ position: “A statutory analysis alone requires the court to find in favor of the plaintiffs,” the ruling states.

But Ignatius also cited several New Hampshire Supreme Court rulings to conclude that a full recount of ballots is warranted. Scanlan had proposed recounting the 25 ballots in question, focusing on the two Republicans on the ballot, who both lost votes in the recount.

“A review of the recount tabulation is required to ensure the expressed will of the Manchester Ward 6 voters is heard and the candidate with the most votes is seated as their State Representative,” Ignatius wrote.

In a statement, Bill Christie, the attorney representing Democrats in the lawsuit, said the party would not challenge the court’s ruling, but said that Ignatius’ ruling determined that the Secretary of State “did not follow New Hampshire law and has no authority to order a second recount.”