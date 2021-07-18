-
The state released guidance on Wednesday for schools and government agencies on the new 'Freedom from Discrimination' law.
Summer school programs this year are bigger than ever. And teachers say they're about a lot more than making up for lost work.
A year after Gov. Chris Sununu's unsuccessful push to prolong school summer vacation until Labor Day, the vast majority of New Hampshire communities are…
Today on Word of Mouth, we're digging in to the fraught relationship between the gear industry and gender with Outside/In. When do women actually need…
Sexting, sex bracelets, sex parties, the media would like you to believe twenty-first century teenagers are out of control, or are they?Today’s show takes…
The Middle-School Dress-Code BluesJunior high school can be an awkward, unsettling experience for anyone. Especially for teachers; imagine having survived it once, then witnesses cavorting…
Back-to-school season means new notebooks, pencils, and pens, and for at least one very lucky kid – a brand-spanking new lunchbox. J.M. Hirsch is food…
There's a new trend in locker bling, as The New York Times' Elissa Gootman explains. But is the trend frivolous, or kind of awesome?Special thanks to…
If I were President, I would...The American Presidency remains the most powerful office in the world…and one that any American-born child can aspire to. One of our listeners recently…
Public health officials have confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Dane Elementary School.Director of Public Health, Dr. Jose Montero, says the infected…