A joyful and heartfelt celebration of song, Windborne’s lush vocals and unique arrangements bring light to a dark time, drawing on midwinter music from traditional, classical, and folk roots in the US, British Isles and beyond. Unique from their typical show, the holiday spirit is accentuated with added instrumentation, including banjos and guitars, Lithuanian Kanklės, and Irish bodhrán.

With Windborne as their guide across continents and centuries, audiences will be delighted by holiday stories, songs, and humor in an evening that is sure to become a holiday tradition for the whole family! Sing along with familiar favorites, enjoy new twists on old classics or sit back and enjoy discovering new favorites, but make sure you don’t miss Windborne’s Music of Midwinter!

Windborne’s campaign for their midwinter album To Warm the Winter Hearth (https://windborne.backerkit.com/hosted_preorders) smashed records and became the 5th most-backed album crowdfunder of all time! Now Windborne is bringing a full show of their favorite songs of the season to stages around the country!