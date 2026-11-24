Spend the day exploring one of the country’s most unique art and cultural museums. The Peabody Essex Museum offers bright, spacious galleries featuring global art, maritime history, and immersive exhibits designed to spark curiosity. Enjoy a mix of classic and contemporary pieces, beautifully curated displays, and plenty of space to wander at your own pace. A café is available onsite if you’d like to purchase lunch during the visit. Re-entry is also allowed, if you would like to eat offsite in Salem.

*Transportation and admission ticket included