Rockingham Choral Society Presents “Lumen et Amor” December 5 & 6

The Rockingham Choral Society (RCS), which is celebrating its 70th season, will perform two winter concerts titled “Lumen et Amor” on December 5 and 6, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church in Exeter, NH.

The program will feature Johann Sebastian Bach's “Magnificat” as the centerpiece, performed with a chamber orchestra. Showcasing the depth of talent within the ensemble, all soloists for the performances will, as always, be selected from members of the chorus.

Since 1957, the Rockingham Choral Society has expanded and enhanced cultural experiences by performing choral masterpieces and adhering to the highest musical standards. The chorus is comprised of over 135 members and is open to singers aged 16 and older.

New this year, the Rockingham Choral Society has launched the RCS Chamber Choir, a select ensemble drawn from members of the full chorus. The winter concert will include two works by the chamber choir: the shimmering “Lux Aurumque” by Eric Whitacre and the serene “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morton Lauriden.

“Our 70th anniversary year is shaping up to be an exciting one,” said Charlie Smith, RCS president. “In addition to our winter and spring concerts and the new chamber choir under the baton of Jason Throne, Artistic Director, we look forward to our continued work promoting choral music in the community through our annual Henry Wing Memorial Scholarship to graduating high school seniors, free concert tickets to area seniors, and participating in Candlelight Stroll at Strawbery Banke.”

Christ Church is located at 43 Pine Street in Exeter, NH. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Children under six are always admitted at no charge, but must have a space reserved for them in advance through rockinghamchoral.org.

Performances regularly sell out, and day-of tickets are subject to availability. Advance purchase online is strongly encouraged.

The Rockingham Choral Society presents two concerts series annually to the audiences in the New Hampshire Seacoast region. More information can be found at www.rockinghamchoral.org or on the group’s Facebook page.

