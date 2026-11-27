The world's best bull riders and toughest bucking bulls are coming to Boston as PBR Unleash The Beast takes over TD Garden on January 2-3!

Shows: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7:45 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:45 p.m.

Experience the premier series of professional bull riding as the sport's top athletes compete for glory and their chance to become a PBR World Champion. Featuring explosive eight-second rides, incredible athleticism and an electric atmosphere, PBR is a live sporting experience unlike any other.

Whether you're a longtime fan or experiencing PBR for the first time, bring your family and friends for an unforgettable event!

SPECIAL OFFER: Use promo code CHUTE to save 25% on select tickets.

Get Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-unleash-the-beast-tickets/artist/2550701?venueId=8337&CAMEFROM=CFC_PBR_OTHER_THECALENDA_PBRBOSTON

Offer valid on select tickets, subject to availability. Taxes and fees apply. Cannot be combined with other offers.