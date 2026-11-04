Plymouth Square Dance
Plymouth Square Dance
We are back for our 5th season with six monthly winter Square Dances from November to April! Swing your partner, do-si-do, grand right and left, and promenade the hall to live, top notch musicians: Caller David Millstone, fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki, and pianist Sue Hunt!
• Location: The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264.
• Dance: 7:30pm-10:00pm. Doors open: 7:15pm.
• $10-15 suggested contribution at the door; Sit-ins $5-10. Any surplus will go to Common Man for Ukraine.
• No previous dance experience necessary. All dances taught.
• Individuals and couples welcome.
• Thanks to the Common Man for donating The Barn’s unique space & refreshments.
• Cash bar.
• Please bring a clean pair of shoes for dancing.
• Facemasks recommended and available gratis.
• If you feel unwell or have been around someone who is sick, please stay home!
• Check our FB page (Plymouth Square Dance) for any weather cancellations.
• Have fun!!!
Mark your calendars!
Wednesday November 4, 2026
Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Thursday, January 7, 2027
Thursday, February 4, 2027
Thursday, March 4, 2027
Thursday, April 1, 2027