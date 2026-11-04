We are back for our 5th season with six monthly winter Square Dances from November to April! Swing your partner, do-si-do, grand right and left, and promenade the hall to live, top notch musicians: Caller David Millstone, fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki, and pianist Sue Hunt!

• Location: The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264.

• Dance: 7:30pm-10:00pm. Doors open: 7:15pm.

• $10-15 suggested contribution at the door; Sit-ins $5-10. Any surplus will go to Common Man for Ukraine.

• No previous dance experience necessary. All dances taught.

• Individuals and couples welcome.

• Thanks to the Common Man for donating The Barn’s unique space & refreshments.

• Cash bar.

• Please bring a clean pair of shoes for dancing.

• Facemasks recommended and available gratis.

• If you feel unwell or have been around someone who is sick, please stay home!

• Check our FB page (Plymouth Square Dance) for any weather cancellations.

• Have fun!!!

Mark your calendars!

Wednesday November 4, 2026

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Thursday, January 7, 2027

Thursday, February 4, 2027

Thursday, March 4, 2027

Thursday, April 1, 2027