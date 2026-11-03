Plaid Friday
Plaid Friday
Downtown patrons receive special offers, giveaways, and festive deals all for wearing their favorite plaid apparel. It’s a community-focused alternative to big box sales that highlights unique stores, local makers, and neighborhood favorites. Each year, the first 100 shoppers to hit our Plaid Friday HQ get a commemorative tote with goodies from our local businesses.
Downtown Nashua Association
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
Artist Group Info
elaina.bedio@gmail.com
Downtown Nashua Association
Main StreetNashua, New Hampshire 03064
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org