Join the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire on Saturday, November 28th, from 9 AM–12 PM for Pawsitive Helpers! Designed for kids ages 9–13, this hands-on program gives young animal lovers the opportunity to learn about animal welfare and experience animal care at an animal shelter.

Participants will enjoy a shelter tour, a humane education lesson, guided small animal care, animal interactions, and fun pet enrichment and craft projects. It's a great opportunity for kids to learn, get involved, and make a difference for animals in their community! This is a drop-off event.

Date: Saturday, November 28th

Time: 9 AM–12 PM

Location: Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Bedford, NH

Ages: 9–13

Registration: $25 per child. Spots are limited. Register at rescueleague.org/events.