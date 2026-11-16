My daughter is a member of The Palace Youth Theatre in Manchester, which is a non profit organization. Every year they have a fundraiser, to help raise money for things such as scholarships, financial aid and programming. This is an amazing organization that has become like a second home to us, and they need your support! My daughter is currently helping to fundraise in the form of a calendar raffle. Each $20 donation gives you 31 chances to win cash and gift cards.

Please consider helping to support our local youth theatre. Thank you.