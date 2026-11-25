Part of The Park Theatre’s Third Annual Dickens Fest

Charles Dickens’ world of colorful eccentrics, formidable villains, and unexpected kindness comes vividly to life in Nicholas Nickleby (2002), written and directed by Douglas McGrath. Following his father’s death, young Nicholas travels to London with his mother and sister, hoping for help from his wealthy uncle Ralph. Instead, Nicholas is sent to work at a brutal Yorkshire boarding school, where he befriends the mistreated Smike. Their escape launches an adventure involving a traveling theatrical company, romance, and Nicholas’ determination to protect his family from exploitation. Combining comedy with heartfelt drama, the film preserves Dickens’ passionate concern for vulnerable children and his belief in the redemptive power of friendship and generosity.

Distinguished by its exceptional ensemble, sumptuous period design, and Rachel Portman’s score, Nicholas Nickleby makes Dickens’ sprawling novel accessible while retaining its humor, emotional force, and social conscience. The film won the National Board of Review’s 2002 award for Best Acting by an Ensemble and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “jolly and exciting and brimming with life, and wonderfully well-acted,” while John Hazelton of Screen International praised its “warm and engaging” storytelling.

Rated PG for thematic material involving some violent action and a childbirth scene.