NHFPI 2026 Budget and Policy Conference

Join policymakers, advocates, researchers, journalists, and community leaders from across the Granite State on December 4, 2026 for NHFPI’s annual Budget & Policy Conference, a full day of data-driven conversations about New Hampshire’s State Budget, the policy choices shaping life across the state, and how future choices could help build a more affordable and economically secure future for New Hampshire residents and families.

From housing affordability and child care to health care, public education, and economic security, decisions made through the State Budget shape everyday life in communities across New Hampshire. As policymakers prepare to develop the next two-year State Budget, this year’s conference will consider the challenges facing the state and explore the policy approaches and public investments that could help address them.

Throughout the day, attendees will examine the latest fiscal and economic trends, gain a better understanding of how New Hampshire raises and invests public dollars, and hear from experts about policy options for addressing some of the state’s most pressing needs. Sessions will explore how State Budget decisions can help expand access to affordable housing and child care, support health and education, strengthen economic security, and ensure New Hampshire has the resources needed to support its people and communities now and in the future.

What to Expect:

• Insight into the fiscal and economic trends shaping New Hampshire’s next State Budget

• Solutions-focused conversations about housing, child care, health care, education, economic security, and more

• Practical, accessible discussions grounded in data and focused on what policy choices mean for people and communities

• Opportunities to connect with policymakers, advocates, researchers, and leaders from across New Hampshire