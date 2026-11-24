Mystery Spring Pottery Painting
Mystery Spring Pottery Painting
Add a little surprise to your spring with a mystery pottery painting experience! Choose your pottery piece without knowing exactly what you'll get, then bring it to life with your own colors and creativity. Pieces will feature spring and Easter-inspired designs, but the fun is in the surprise! Once finished, your piece will be glazed and kiln-fired, ready for pickup before Easter. No experience needed, just come ready to get creative!
Barrington Parks and Recreation
$10/$15
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
Artist Group Info
bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell LnBarrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov