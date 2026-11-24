Celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of creativity, laughter, and connection! Start by mixing up your own custom mocktail at our build-your-own mocktail bar, complete with a variety of ingredients and garnishes. Then, grab a canvas and easel and try your hand at painting the person across from you! Whether you come with a friend, partner, or on your own, this is all about enjoying the experience, sharing some laughs, and making memories. No painting experience needed, and perfection is definitely not the goal! Cost includes all materials. Kids age 12+ welcome with adult.