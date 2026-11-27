Bidding is open now for the Merrimack Estate Treasures online auction from Estate Sales by Jesod and ESBJ Auctions. Explore 186 lots including a Poulan Pro riding mower, DR walk-behind mower, Toro snow blower, Predator 8750 generator, tools, utility carts, farm implements, estate jewelry, furniture, cameras, vintage records, sports memorabilia and collectibles. The first lot begins closing Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM Eastern, with remaining lots closing in sequence. Local pickup is Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The exact private-residence address is provided only to winning bidders. Local pickup only; shipping is unavailable unless a specific lot states otherwise. Review every lot’s photos, description and terms before bidding.