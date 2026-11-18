She’s practically perfect in every way! Get ready for Mary Poppins to fly over the rooftops of London and into The Music Hall! This family musical features the delightful songs from the popular Disney film including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.” Winner of 44 major theatre awards from around the globe, Disney’s Mary Poppins has captivated audiences for generations, and now the enchanting story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers will dazzle and delight theatre goers of all ages. Believe in the magic of Disney’s Mary Poppins and discover a world where anything can happen if you let it!

