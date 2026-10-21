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MARY BAKER EDDY: NEW HAMPSHIRE'S MOST IMPORTANT RELIGIOUS THINKER

MARY BAKER EDDY: NEW HAMPSHIRE'S MOST IMPORTANT RELIGIOUS THINKER

Mary Baker Eddy was New Hampshire's most important and most innovative religious thinker. Her Church of Christ, Scientist profoundly affected both religion and public opinion of the role of women in society. This program discusses the ways in which Eddy's experience as a woman in Victorian-era America influenced her gendered understanding of God as well as the nature of humanity, the body, health, and the place of women in powerful organizations.

SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 Jan 2027

Event Supported By

SEA SEIU 1984 Chapter 1 Retirees
6039385582
maralynruth1@yahoo.com
https://seiu1984.org
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
207 N.Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6039385582
sea@seiu1984.org
https://seiu1984.org

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