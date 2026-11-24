We simply cannot be more excited about our 2026 Holiday Maker's Market.

With three sunlit rooms filled with 50 talented area artisans, you will want to bring helpers along to assist with carrying all of the amazing locally-crafted treasures you will find. The market has everything from jewelry and clothing, to accessories, original art, paper goods, hats, pottery, linens, wood products, skincare, confections and more. Our culinary team's beverages and snacks tables make grabbing a bite easy, live music fills the rooms and this year we plan a few new surprises. Makers and shoppers alike can't help but embrace the holiday season as the Market comes to life. In fact, it's the perfect time to tackle your gift shopping.

In addition to the market, Nubb's Lobster Shack, The Tiller Restaurant and Bald Head Coffee Co. are all open and ready to replenish empty bellies after a few turns around the market.