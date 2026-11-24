Make-It Monday: Valentine's Day
Make-It Monday: Valentine's Day
Celebrate Valentine's Day with an afternoon of creativity! Students in grades 5–8 will be picked up from Barrington Middle School at 2:15 PM and transported in our Rec-It Ralph van to the Barrington Community Center where kids will create a Valentine's Day-inspired craft to keep or gift to someone special. Cost includes all craft materials.
Parents are also welcome to drop off their kids at Barrington Community Center around 2:30PM if they do not attend Barrington Middle School.
Barrington Parks and Recreation
$10/$15
02:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Mon, 8 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
Artist Group Info
bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell LnBarrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov