🎄 Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle at the Kingswood Holiday Craft Fair! 🎁

Looking for the ultimate way to kick off your holiday season? Come on down to Kingswood Regional High School for a morning packed with festive cheer, amazing local finds, and non-stop family fun!

Hosted by the Kingswood chapters of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society (NHS), this is your one-stop holiday shop for unique, handmade treasures you won't find anywhere else.

✨ What’s Happening:

🎅 Snap a Selfie with Santa – The big guy himself is making a special stop!

🎨 Festive Face Painting – Fun holiday designs for kids (and kids at heart).

🎟️ Awesome Community Raffle – Enter to win fantastic prizes!

🎀 On-Site Gift Wrapping – Let us handle the tape and bows so your gifts go straight under the tree.

📍 The Details:

🗓️ When: Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

🏫 Where: Kingswood Regional High School (Wolfeboro, NH)

💵 Cost: FREE Admission! (Plus plenty of free parking and a fully handicap-accessible venue!)

Bring the whole crew, support local crafters and Kingswood students, and soak up the holiday spirit. See you there!