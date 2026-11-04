Introduction to Rag Rug Weaving

Mar. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2027

9 AM–4 PM

Explore the fundamentals of weaving in this four-week beginner workshop at Strawbery Banke. Engage your creativity while repurposing old fabric to make a unique rug. Learn all the technical steps of dressing a 4-shaft Harrisville floor loom with cotton carpet warp. Prepare fabric or T-shirts into strips of weft.

Please bring some of your own rag material for your rug or to share. Woven rug may also be suitable for placemats, runners, or pillows. Come ready to practice your manual dexterity, attention to detail and patience with our experienced Museum instructors who will provide guidance and individual help all along the way.

This class will run across four consecutive Saturdays in March from 9 AM to 4 PM each day. This class is not designed for children under 18, but for the young at heart who can still kneel or squat and handle small threads. Class size is limited to 6 participants. Members $400; Nonmembers $450.