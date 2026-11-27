Holiday Sip and Shop at Saddle Up Saloon
Holiday Sip and Shop at Saddle Up Saloon
Shop local and handmade for the holidays at Saddle Up Saloon! Enjoy a festive afternoon shopping with local artisans, discovering unique gifts and sipping seasonal drinks. Now in its sixth year, our Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers and independent makers together to celebrate the season. Sunday, December 13, noon to 4 PM.
Saddle Up Saloon
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Saddle Up Saloon
92 New Hampshire 125Kingston, New Hampshire 03848