Holiday Sip and Shop at Saddle Up Saloon
Holiday Sip and Shop at Saddle Up Saloon
Shop local and handmade for the holidays at Saddle Up Saloon! Enjoy an afternoon of festive shopping with local artisans, discover unique gifts, and sip seasonal drinks. Now in its sixth year, our Holiday Sip and Shop brings shoppers and independent makers together to celebrate the season. Saturday, December 5, noon to 4 PM.
Saddle Up Saloon
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Saddle Up Saloon
92 New Hampshire 125Kingston, New Hampshire 03848