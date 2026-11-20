Annual fair at the UU Church in Milford, 20 Elm St from 8:30am-2pm. Featuring beautifully handcrafted items for you, your pets, your home and for gift giving. The all-day cafe serves a tasty variety of breakfast & lunch offerings. Shop in the Bakery for a delicious variety of baked goods plus jellies, candies, etc. Hit the Ritzy Boutique for gently used jewelry and much more.