Holiday Fair
Holiday Fair
Annual fair at the UU Church in Milford, 20 Elm St from 8:30am-2pm. Featuring beautifully handcrafted items for you, your pets, your home and for gift giving. The all-day cafe serves a tasty variety of breakfast & lunch offerings. Shop in the Bakery for a delicious variety of baked goods plus jellies, candies, etc. Hit the Ritzy Boutique for gently used jewelry and much more.
UU Church
08:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
UU Church in Milford
6036731870
office@uucm.org