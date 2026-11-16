The Granite Statesmen, the Nashua chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, present their annual Christmas concert: classic carols and holiday favorites sung in four-part, unaccompanied barbershop harmony, a uniquely American vocal tradition.

Founded in 1955, the chorus brings together singers from Nashua and communities across New Hampshire. This year's program features headliner MACH 4 (2022 Northeastern District Quartet Champions), Inside Track (Northeastern District Seniors Quartet Champions), the Fairgrounds Middle School Select Choir of Nashua, the Soooothin' Seniors, and many more barbershop quartets.

Doors open at 6:00 PM. Free parking on site. A family-friendly evening of live a cappella music.