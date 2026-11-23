Begin knitting a Fox and Geese mitten, a colorwork pattern inspired by an 18th-century game board. In this intermediate workshop at Strawbery Banke Museum, instructors will show you how to read a colorwork chart, work with multiple colors of yarn, and shape a mitten as you knit in the round. You’ll leave with your work in progress and the skills to finish your first mitten and knit its mate at home.

Participants should already be comfortable casting on, binding off, knitting, increasing, and decreasing.

Materials to bring

One set of size 3 double-pointed knitting needles

Two or three colors of DK- to worsted-weight yarn

You can also preorder a $30 materials kit at checkout. It includes needles and yarn and will be ready for you when you arrive.

Intermediate · Ages 16+ · Limited to 8 participants

Members $45 · Nonmembers $55

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops