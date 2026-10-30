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Early Birds Playgroup

Early Birds Playgroup

Start your morning with play! Join CMNH staff for a relaxed weekly playgroup for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers taking place in either our Little Farmers or Primary Place exhibits. Plus, we’ll welcome a special guest once a month! Free from 8:15–9am, then regular Museum admission applies if you’d like to stay and play after the Museum opens to the public at 9am. Reserve online at: https://childrens-museum.org/programs/early-birds-playgroup/

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
Free
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:15 AM - 09:00 AM
Get Tickets
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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