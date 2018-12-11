Do you want to make a gingerbread house and not have to deal with the messy clean-up afterwards? Come and make a gingerbread house with us, here at the Historical Society! We'll be running workshops throughout the month of December so you can enjoy the houses on display in our Gingerbread Contest and then make one of your own.

Registration includes a gingerbread house kit, with the pieces needed to make your house, and all kinds of candy and icing! Each registration is a separate kit, but you're welcome to work on kits together. Please make sure to let us know how many people in total will be coming with your group, so we have enough seating.

We look forward to making some holiday magic with you!

December 5, 12 and 19 at 11:00

December 11 and 18 at 5:30