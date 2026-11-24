Crockpot Recipe Swap: A Winter Potluck & Meal Exchange

Feeling burned out from holiday cooking? With plenty of cold winter days still ahead, let's gather some easy, comforting meal ideas that don't require hours in the kitchen!

Think of it as a potluck for slow cookers with a meal swap mixed in! Bring a favorite crockpot dinner, plug it in at the Rec, and sample dishes from other participants using the tasting cups provided.

Want to take home some meals, too? We'll provide containers for an optional meal exchange. If you'd like to take portions of other dishes home, you'll need to contribute portions of your own meal to share. Swap with whomever you'd like and choose the meals that catch your interest!

We'll also provide a printed recipe collection featuring everyone's submitted recipes, plus a creative table with magazines and supplies for making your own vision board.

What to Bring

A prepared crockpot dinner in a full-size crockpot (4–5 quarts or larger).

Your recipe, submitted through registration or emailed to bcarr@barrington.nh.gov at least ONE WEEK before the event.

If participating in the meal exchange, enough portions of your dish to share. Take-home containers will be provided!

Registration Includes

Crockpot tasting and optional meal exchange

Printed collection of submitted recipes

Vision board materials

Registration Fee:

Barrington Residents: $10

Non-Residents: $15

Come hungry, share a favorite recipe, and leave with some new inspiration for easy winter meals!

Open to ages 12+ with adult