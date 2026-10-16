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"Come From Away"

"Come From Away"

Critically acclaimed Come From Away is based on the true story when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world, as 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to the Gander airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by cultural clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. This fast-paced show, a testament to the power of kindness and connecting, is presented as the Players honor the 25th anniversary of these unforgettable events. Directed by Betsey Cox-Buteau (The Addams Family Musical).
Come From Away will be performed on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm at Concord City Auditorium.

Concord City Auditorium
$18 - $22
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Players of Concord, NH
http://www.communityplayersofconcord.org

Artist Group Info

mary.walker@communityplayersofconcord.org
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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