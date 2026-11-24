Coffee Tasting Workshop
Coffee Tasting Workshop
Join us for a FREE coffee tasting experience with New Hampshire Coffee Roasting Co.! Sample a variety of coffees while learning about different growing regions, flavor profiles, roasting, and brewing methods. Whether you're a casual coffee drinker or a coffee enthusiast, this is an opportunity to explore new flavors, discover what goes into your favorite cup, and enjoy good coffee and conversation with others.
This is a FREE event but registration is required
Barrington Parks and Recreation
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell LnBarrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov