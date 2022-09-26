BACK FOR THE 5th TIME!

A beloved holiday tradition returns as the Heather Pierson Trio makes its fifth appearance at The Park Theatre, bringing Vince Guaraldi’s classic album A Charlie Brown Christmas to life onstage. From the irresistible bounce of “Linus and Lucy” to the gentle beauty of “Christmas Time Is Here,” this timeless music captures the wonder, warmth, and nostalgia of the season. Gather family and friends for a celebration of the melodies that have made Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang part of Christmas for generations.

Pianist and vocalist Heather Pierson joins bassist Shawn Nadeau and drummer Craig Bryan for an intimate, swinging tribute to Guaraldi’s unmistakable sound. The trio’s annual holiday performances have become a favorite across the Northeast, pairing expressive musicianship with the pleasure of hearing familiar music played live. As The Hippo wrote, “Her playful perspective on piano jazz makes her an ideal interpreter of Vince Guaraldi.” Celebrate their fifth Park Theatre appearance with an evening of joyful jazz and Christmas spirit.