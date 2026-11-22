Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Tenney Mountain with live music, DJ sets, an elevated buffet, and a private fireworks display by Pyrotechnico. Gather your crew for dinner, hit the dance floor, and welcome the new year together at the mountain.

*Passholders- check your email for your exclusive passholder offer!

- Welcome Reception at 6:45 PM with Champagne Toast & Passed Hors d'oeuvres

- Buffet Dinner & Carving Station from 7:15–8:30 PM

- Dessert Station from 8:30-9:15 PM

- Fireworks Show lighting up the Tenney Mountain sky

- Late-night Asian Food Station from 10:45-11:30 PM

- Live Countdown to the new year

Festive Attire Encouraged!

Cash Bar available throughout the evening.