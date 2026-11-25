Join us for the 2026 Annual Santa Party sponsored by the Given Family! Meet up with Santa in the lobby at 1pm before the movie for pictures and goodies. Free admission for all.

Instead of flying to Florida with his folks, Kevin ends up alone in New York, where he gets a hotel room with his dad's credit card—despite problems from a clerk and meddling bellboy. But when Kevin runs into his old nemeses, the Wet Bandits, he's determined to foil their plans to rob a toy store on Christmas Eve.