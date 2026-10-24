🎄✨ The MES PTO Annual Craft Fair & Café Noel is back! ✨🎄

Kick off the holiday season with us at Madison Elementary School on Saturday, December 5, from 9 AM–1 PM! Shop from dozens of talented local crafters and vendors while finding unique, handmade gifts for everyone on your holiday list.

There’s plenty happening throughout the day! 🎁 Try your luck in our Gift Basket Raffle, featuring baskets donated by MES families, and our Prize Raffle, filled with items donated by participating vendors. 📚 Be sure to stop by the Scholastic Book Fair for some great holiday gifts for young readers!

Come hungry! ☕🥞 Café Noel will be serving breakfast and lunch, so you can grab something delicious while you shop.

📅 Saturday, December 5, 2026

⏰ 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

📍 Madison Elementary School

2069 Village Road, Madison, NH

🎅 Bring your friends, bring the family, and make a morning of it! Shop local, support our school community, and get into the holiday spirit at one of our favorite MES traditions.

Interested in being a crafter or vendor? Email PTO@MES-NH.COM for information.

🎄 Mark yourself “Going” and invite your friends—we can’t wait to see you!