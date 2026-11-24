Join us during February vacation for a fun day of snow tubing at Gunstock! Registration includes transportation, tubing admission, and vacation camp participation before and after the trip 7:00am - 5:30pm.

Camp supervision will continue at the Community Center after our return until parent/guardian pickup.

What to Bring:

-Snow pants, winter jacket, and snow boots

-Hat and gloves

-Change of clothes and shoes, plus a bag for wet clothing

-Lunch or money for food at the lodge

-Snacks and a water bottle