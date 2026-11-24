5th-8th Grade Snow Tubing at Gunstock Mountain
5th-8th Grade Snow Tubing at Gunstock Mountain
Join us during February vacation for a fun day of snow tubing at Gunstock! Registration includes transportation, tubing admission, and vacation camp participation before and after the trip 7:00am - 5:30pm.
Camp supervision will continue at the Community Center after our return until parent/guardian pickup.
What to Bring:
-Snow pants, winter jacket, and snow boots
-Hat and gloves
-Change of clothes and shoes, plus a bag for wet clothing
-Lunch or money for food at the lodge
-Snacks and a water bottle
Barrington Parks and Recreation
$80/$85
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 24 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
Artist Group Info
bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell LnBarrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov