Theme for 2026:

UFOs: Unidentified Frosted Objects

Explore the outer limits of baking! This year, to go along with our main exhibition on Betty and Barney Hill, we’re excited to have a gallery full of out-of-this-world stories in gingerbread form!

Over the course of December, over 8,000 visitors will view these creative, community-built gingerbread houses. In addition to the exhibition, visitors get to vote for their favorites in the People's Choice awards and take part by building their own gingerbread houses in our workshops. Once the show is over, get out your holiday stress and help us compost the remaining houses in the Gingerbread Smash.

Gingerbread extended hours continue the festivities into the evening. The exhibition will be open until 7 pm on Friday, December 4, 11, and 18; Saturday, December 5; and Thursday, December 17.

Visit this beloved holiday display this year!