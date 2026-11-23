18th-Century Quill Writing Workshop

Saturday, March 6, 2027

10–11:30 AM

Explore the art of 18th-century handwriting in this hands-on workshop at Strawbery Banke. Participants will learn about traditional writing tools and practice the elegant scripts used during the era of the American Revolution.

With guidance from Museum instructors, cut and prepare a quill pen to use during the workshop and take home. Practice writing with historically appropriate ink before creating a finished piece of penwork, framed and ready to keep or give as a gift.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 12 participants. All materials are provided.

Members $35; Nonmembers $45.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops