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Gas prices in NH rise above $4 again, amid hostilities in Iran

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
Gas station at the welcome center on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Gas pumps at a rest stop in Hooksett, May 1, 2026.

The average price of gas in New Hampshire is now back over $4 per gallon, amidst ongoing attacks between Iran and the U.S. The average price of a gallon of gas was $4.05 Friday. It had dropped to the $3 range in June, according to GasBuddy, after a recent high of $4.50 this spring. This time a year ago, the average was $2.99 per gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices are highest in northern New Hampshire, hovering between $4.09 and $4.07 a gallon. While the cost of regular unleaded gas in the state has jumped over a dollar compared to a year ago, it still remains below the country’s current average, which jumped up 15 cents in a week to $4.10 per gallon.

Diesel fuel has also increased in the state, to an average of $5.33, about 10 cents higher than the national average.

The highest average gas prices are concentrated in the northern half of the state.
Screenshot from AAA.com on July 24,2026
The highest average gas prices are concentrated in the northern half of the state.

Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike in prices at the pump. Volatility along the Strait of Hormuz and instability across the Mideast due to the war have pushed crude oil prices higher. AAA estimates this could continue to drive costs up through the rest of the summer.

The highest average gas prices in Northern New England are in Vermont, with $4.20 per gallon.
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Business and Economy Gas Prices
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris
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