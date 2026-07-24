Gas prices in NH rise above $4 again, amid hostilities in Iran

The average price of gas in New Hampshire is now back over $4 per gallon , amidst ongoing attacks between Iran and the U.S. The average price of a gallon of gas was $4.05 Friday. It had dropped to the $3 range in June, according to GasBuddy , after a recent high of $4.50 this spring. This time a year ago, the average was $2.99 per gallon.

According to AAA , gas prices are highest in northern New Hampshire, hovering between $4.09 and $4.07 a gallon. While the cost of regular unleaded gas in the state has jumped over a dollar compared to a year ago, it still remains below the country’s current average, which jumped up 15 cents in a week to $4.10 per gallon.

Diesel fuel has also increased in the state, to an average of $5.33, about 10 cents higher than the national average.

Screenshot from AAA.com on July 24,2026 The highest average gas prices are concentrated in the northern half of the state.

Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike in prices at the pump. Volatility along the Strait of Hormuz and instability across the Mideast due to the war have pushed crude oil prices higher. AAA estimates this could continue to drive costs up through the rest of the summer.

The highest average gas prices in Northern New England are in Vermont, with $4.20 per gallon.