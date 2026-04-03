© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Gas, EV charging rates climb in NH, nationally

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
An electric car recharging in NH. Dan Tuohy photo for NHPR. 2023.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire currently has one of the most expensive EV charging rates in the country.

Driving in New Hampshire, regardless of what type of vehicle you drive, is getting more expensive.

Nationally, this week the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.06, the highest rate since 2022. New Hampshire’s average price is a little lower at $3.85, but that is a 10 cent increase compared to last week and 96 cents higher than the same time last year.

This is due mainly to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is raising oil prices globally, but other seasonal factors also contribute to the jump.

“This time of year, prices tend to increase anyways because of not only increased travel with spring break and warmer weather, but the refineries have to switch from a winter blend to a summer blend for efficiency in the warmer temperatures, and that always increases the cost,” said Suzanne Grace, with AAA Northern New England.

Electric vehicle charging rates are also climbing, with the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station hitting 42 cents, a two cent increase from last week.

New Hampshire currently has the 4th highest EV charging rate in the country, according to data from AAA, at just under 48 cents per kilowatt hour.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Gas PricesElectric Vehicles
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.