Gas, EV charging rates climb in NH, nationally

Driving in New Hampshire, regardless of what type of vehicle you drive, is getting more expensive.

Nationally, this week the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.06, the highest rate since 2022. New Hampshire’s average price is a little lower at $3.85, but that is a 10 cent increase compared to last week and 96 cents higher than the same time last year.

This is due mainly to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz , which is raising oil prices globally, but other seasonal factors also contribute to the jump.

“This time of year, prices tend to increase anyways because of not only increased travel with spring break and warmer weather, but the refineries have to switch from a winter blend to a summer blend for efficiency in the warmer temperatures, and that always increases the cost,” said Suzanne Grace, with AAA Northern New England.

Electric vehicle charging rates are also climbing, with the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station hitting 42 cents, a two cent increase from last week.