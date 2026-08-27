New affordable housing development under construction in downtown Manchester

Construction is underway on more than 126 new affordable housing units in Manchester. The property used to be a parking lot between Orange and Pearl Streets and will also include 12 townhomes for sale and a 455-space parking garage.

The developer, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire , says the complex will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,100 a month to $1,800 a month.

The median rent in New Hampshire has increased significantly in recent years, pricing out many Granite Staters whose earnings haven’t risen at the same pace. According to CoStar data provided by New Hampshire Housing, the median rents are currently $1,769 for a one-bedroom, $2,111 for a two-bedroom and $2,540 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Razaz Elhassan works with tenants at other NeighborWorks apartments, and many of them have told her how hard it was for them to get housing. Once people secure a place to live, they’re able to focus on other parts of their lives, including finding housing for the rest of their family, Elhassan said.

“We have a lot of people who've transitioned from homelessness into an apartment again, or are figuring out new family structures,” Elhassan said. “Now they have an apartment and they're looking to get custody back, or they're reconnecting with family.”

The apartments are expected to be ready for move-in in late 2027.

