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New affordable housing development under construction in downtown Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire's new development used to be a parking lot between Orange and Pearl Streets.
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR
NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire's new development is being constructed on a former parking lot between Orange and Pearl Streets.

Construction is underway on more than 126 new affordable housing units in Manchester. The property used to be a parking lot between Orange and Pearl Streets and will also include 12 townhomes for sale and a 455-space parking garage.

The developer, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, says the complex will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,100 a month to $1,800 a month.

The median rent in New Hampshire has increased significantly in recent years, pricing out many Granite Staters whose earnings haven’t risen at the same pace. According to CoStar data provided by New Hampshire Housing, the median rents are currently $1,769 for a one-bedroom, $2,111 for a two-bedroom and $2,540 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Razaz Elhassan works with tenants at other NeighborWorks apartments, and many of them have told her how hard it was for them to get housing. Once people secure a place to live, they’re able to focus on other parts of their lives, including finding housing for the rest of their family, Elhassan said.

“We have a lot of people who've transitioned from homelessness into an apartment again, or are figuring out new family structures,” Elhassan said. “Now they have an apartment and they're looking to get custody back, or they're reconnecting with family.”

The apartments are expected to be ready for move-in in late 2027.
Business and Economy
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris

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