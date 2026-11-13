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Environment
Something Wild

Something Wild: Embracing the 'season of the sticks'

By Grace McCulloch,
Dave AndersonJessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:40 AM EST
A November sunset over Lake Winnipesaukee.
Massmatt
/
flickr/CC by 2.0
A November sunset over Lake Winnipesaukee.

Some people dread “stick season” after the frenzy of peak foliage and Halloween.

Something Wild host Dave Anderson of the Forest Society loves trees in every season. When Grace McCulloch, of NH Audubon, introduced Anderson to Noah Kahan's recent song "Stick Season," a discussion of the charms of November ensued.

Anderson notes that 3.8 million visitors to NH were forecast to spend up to $2 billion dollars during the autumn foliage season, and now is a quieter time.

I think we could maybe lean-in a little to embrace stick season,” said Anderson.

“I've been admiring the natural architecture of the bare branches being revealed,” said McCulloch.

Jessica Hunt/NHPR

The trees aren’t entirely bare. The remaining beech trees and red and white oaks retain their leaves for months.

Beech and oak trees are marcescent; they retain their leaves for reasons that ecologists debate. It could be to protect the lower branches from herbivores or because of their relatively recent arrival in the New England pollen record.

Either way, McCulloch points out an under-appreciated element of stick season: low-angle sunlight reaches the forest floor once more, the interplay of light and shadows, even at mid-day, with the sun streaming in and side-lighting the forest at dawn and dusk.

“And I see some of the most beautiful sunsets in November,” she says.

If you venture out into the forest, you can often have NH woodland trails all to yourself. “There are no more biting insects. The morning frost in the grass and fog in the valleys, over warmer river water or ponds, is beautiful,” says McCulloch.

“And the cold night sky is full of stars,” says Anderson. “Stark natural beauty is the hallmark of November.”

Something Wild is a collaboration between the Forest Society, NH Audubon, and NHPR.

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Grace McCulloch
Grace McCulloch is the host of Something Wild, and a passionate birder. She is the NH Audubon Community Science Project Leader and editor of The Joy of Birding eNews from New Hampshire Bird Records.<br/><h2 class="elementor-heading-title elementor-size-default" style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px; clear: none; color: rgb(43, 105, 49); font: 400 32px / 55.125px &quot;Source Serif Pro&quot;, sans-serif; text-transform: none; letter-spacing: normal; word-spacing: 0px; text-decoration: none; box-sizing: border-box; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);"></h2>
See stories by Grace McCulloch
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
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Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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