Warm up your holidays with in-studio performances on The Folk Show

As we head into the holiday season and welcome the new year, The Folk Show with Kate McNally has a wonderful stretch of in-studio performances and listener-favorite specials. Mark your calendars, tune in, and join Kate for outstanding performances and community traditions you won’t want to miss.

Airing live every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an encore every Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight, The Folk Show with Kate McNally brings you a curated selection of diverse talent to help you unwind at the end of the week.

Sunday, November 23

The Folk Show Potluck, from 2 p.m. - 5p.m.

Join Kate McNally for a special afternoon of music, food, and community at The Folk Show Potluck Dinner at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord, New Hampshire. During this event community members are invited to share their music, followed by a feature performance by Mark Erelli!

Mark Erelli is a critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana. His music is known for its lyrical depth and intricate instrumentation, drawing influence from classic rock icons.

This event is free, but registration is required. Donations are always welcome.

If you can’t make the potluck, be sure to tune in at the usual time for The Folk Show, featuring a performance and conversation previously recorded with Cormac McCarthy.

Not to be confused with the novelist, Cormac McCarthy is a master songwriter and storyteller who has graced the stages of the Newport Folk Festival, NPR’s Mountain Stage Live Radio Show, and countless others. He’ll perform some songs from his brand new album Walking With the Shadows, his fifth, in the studio.

Thursday, November 27

Thanksgiving Special - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Enjoy an extra helping of warm, heartfelt folk music — songs of gratitude, gathering, and home this Thanksgiving. It’s the perfect soundtrack for winding down your holiday with friends, family, and great tunes on NHPR.

Sunday, November 30

Midwinter Revels

Join Kate McNally and guests from Revels North for a preview of the final Midwinters Revels Show in the Upper Valley, a Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice. This will be the last performance by The Revels North and they plan to drop the curtain in style to pay homage to the nearly 50 years of solstice shows performed in our region.

Sunday, December 7

The Faux Paws

Is it bluegrass? Not usually. Old-time? Occasionally. Is it Celtic? Can’t quite say that. Is it Folk? Americana? Jazz? Singer-songwriter? None of the above, but members of the Paws have deep ties to all of these traditions. Join Andrew, Noah and Chris for lively music and conversation.

Friday, December 12

Holidays by Request IX

Kate McNally joins the festivities for this year’s Holidays By Request live radio show! We’re turning your radio into a holiday party, featuring songs that might not make Market Basket's playlist but are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Sunday, December 14

First Night of Hannukah

Join Kate for festive classics honoring the first night of Hannukah, as well as seasonal favorites to keep you warm as we inch ever closer to the longest night of the year.

Sunday, December 21

Winter Solstice with Natalie MacMaster

Celebrate the winter solstice with Canadian fiddler Natalie MacMaster, fresh from her performance with Donnell Leahy in Nashua earlier in the week.

Wednesday, December 24

Stocking Stuffer Edition - 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

A Folk Show tradition - “The Stocking Stuffer” edition gives audience members a chance to request songs for their loved ones, with a mix of holiday and listener favorites. Join host Kate McNally and her devoted base of listeners for a holiday special rich in community and connection.

Sunday, December 28

Kaia Kater

Montreal-born Grenadian-Canadian Kaia's jazz-fueled voice and deft songcraft have garnered acclaim from NPR's Tiny Desk, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and No Depression. Kaia stopped by NHPR’s Live from Studio D in 2023; you can check out her performance at NHPR’s YouTube page.

Wednesday, December 31

Auld Lang Syne Edition - 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

On New Year's Eve Kate will feature gems from our 2025 Folk Show Playlists with a spotlight on Kate's many in-studio visits this year.

Sunday, January 4, 2026

David Francey

Award winning Canadian singer songwriter David Francey just released two new projects: The Breath Between and Maps: Songs of David Francey. David’s a long time friend of The Folk Show, joining Kate McNally in the studio with samples from his new releases.