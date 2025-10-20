Fall 2025 in-studio performances on 'The Folk Show with Kate McNally'

There’s something special about live music in the fall — the crisp air, the warm harmonies, and the voices of songwriters who know how to tell a story. This season, The Folk Show with Kate McNally is excited to bring you an incredible lineup of in-studio performances you won’t want to miss!

Airing live every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an encore every Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight, The Folk Show with Kate McNally brings you a curated selection of diverse talent to help you unwind at the end of the week.

Here’s a look at some exciting upcoming performances:

October 19 – Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius

Fresh off their show at the Rex Theatre (October 16), Tim and Jan bring their signature harmonies and storytelling to the studio.

October 26 – Maia Sharp

Maia joins us just days after her show with Catie Curtis at the Flying Goose in New London (October 23). Expect smart songwriting, soulful vocals, and great conversation.

November 2 – Bill Schubart

Co-founder of Philo Records and a beloved voice on Vermont Public, Bill shares music, stories, and reflections from his deep roots in the folk world.

November 16 – Cosy Sheridan & Charlie Koch

This dynamic duo returns with a brand-new album, The Breathing Room. (And yes, it’s Koch, pronounced KOTCH!)

And don’t forget… The Folk Show Potluck is back!

On Sunday, Nov. 23 we’re gathering friends, musicians, and listeners for a cozy, music-filled celebration. It’s always a highlight of the season – this event is free but please do let us know you’re coming by registering today!

Tune in and cozy up for a fall full of music, stories, and community.