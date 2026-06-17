Your Weekend in NH: 'Race the Cog,' celebrate World Ocean Day or dance at a silent disco
Pride festivals are also happening across the state, with celebrations in Claremont, Portsmouth and Nashua.
Lakes Region
- Chili Cook-off & Block Party begins at noon on Saturday, June 20, at the Upper Pemigewasset Historical Society in Lincoln. The chili contest is just one part of the festivities, which also include music, games and more. More details. (Free admission, chili tasting is $15 per person)
- Volunteer: Weed Watchers from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Squam Lakes Association. Learn how to identify aquatic invasive species and then put your skills to the test during a guided kayaking workshop. Organizers suggest bringing water, snacks and sunscreen. More details. (Free, but registration is required)
Merrimack Valley
- Joppa Hill Farm KidsFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in Bedford. Come for performances from local children’s entertainers, food trucks, and craft vendors, stay for a chance to explore the grounds and meet farm animals. More details. ($49 admission covers up to six people)
- Berry Gardening Workshop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Black Forest Nursery in Boscawen. A chance to learn about different berries’ growing conditions, pest management strategies and more. More details. (Free)
- Fort Mountain Day Hike with Your Dog at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, in Epsom. Meet at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown before embarking on a guided, moderate 2-mile hike. More details. ($30 per hiker, all proceeds go to Old Dogs Go To Helen)
Monadnock Region
Northlands Music and Arts Festival runs from Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21 at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey. Bands include Dirty Heads, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and The Disco Biscuits. More details. (Costs vary, one-day general admission passes start at $129)
Friday Night Classic Film: Jurassic Park from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at The Colonial in Keene. More details. ($10 for members, $12 for general admission)
- Cheshire Children’s Museum Kickoff to Summer & Community Yard Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in Keene. The museum is opening up its courtyard for face painting and other family friendly activities. To sell items at the yard sale, you need to reserve a spot in advance. More details. (Free to attend, museum admission sold separately)
North Country
- Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Mohawk Falls in Colebrook. This annual event features craft and food vendors, plus live music on the pond. More details. (Free)
- Race the Cog at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at The Mount Washington Cog Railway. Organizers describe it better than we could: “On a summer Saturday each year, runners of all abilities gather at Marshfield Base Station to participate in a unique athletic event: a race over rugged, steep terrain in an attempt to beat one of our trains to the 6288’ summit of Mount Washington.” Even if you’re not up for the athletic challenge, you can show up just to watch. More details. (Costs vary)
Seacoast
- World Ocean Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. Try your hand at tide pooling (with support from the science center’s naturalists), participate in a beach cleanup, witness a mock seal rescue and more. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
Braids and Beer from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in Londonderry. Fathers are invited connect with each other while learning a bit more about styling their child's hair. More details. ($50, includes refreshments)
- Dino Day from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at To Share Brewing in Manchester. Celebrate Father’s Day with “dino-sized fun” including dinosaur themed snacks, crafts, and prizes. All are encouraged to participate in a costume contest for the best “prehistoric looks.” More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
Hanover Parks and Rec Ice Cream Social from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Sustainability Park. Enjoy free treats to kick off the summer and celebrate Hanover’s 265th “birthday.” More details. (Free)
- Qbar & Silent Disco begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Daddy’s Pizza in Claremont. Qbar’s monthly meetup brings people together for an evening of community, dancing and a silent disco. More details. (Free)