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Your Weekend in NH: Thrift shop prom, podcasters and 80’s Night pickleball

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
Thrift Shop Prom, hosted in collaboration between multiple local businesses, is this weekend! A portion of prom proceeds will benefit the Pink Boots Society, NH Chapter.
Fishtoes Vintage + Treasures
Thrift Shop Prom, hosted in collaboration between multiple local businesses, is this weekend! A portion of prom proceeds will benefit the Pink Boots Society, NH Chapter.

From quiet mornings with the birds to themed nights meant for dressing up and dazzling your neighbors, here’s what’s happening around New Hampshire this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

A wood-warbler perched on a wooden bench
Squam Lakes Association
/
Courtesy
The Squam Lakes Association is hosting Birding in the 21st Century this weekend, giving folks a chance to learn more about using popular birding apps on their mobile devices.

  • Birding in the 21st Century from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. This is a two-part experience with the first half dedicated to walking participants through how to download and use popular birding apps on their mobile devices. The second half will be a guided birding walk at Quincy Bog in Rumney. More details. (Free, registration required)

  • Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Leavitt Park in Laconia. This year's hunt features more than 2,000 eggs, indoor activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. More details. (Free)

Merrimack Valley

  • Capital City Craft Festival runs from Saturday, March 28, through Sunday, March 29, at the Everett Arena in Concord. This indoor festival will feature over 100 vendors, specialty foods, and a snack bar. More details. (Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door)

  • Old Time Dog Disney Movie Night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in Concord. This screening of Lady and the Tramp is hosted by Old Dogs Go To Helen. More details. (Tickets are $15) 

Monadnock Region

  • Let’s Sing Taylor: An Unofficial Live Tribute Show from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at The Colonial in Keene. This “live band experience” invites Swifties to sing and dance along. More details. (Tickets start at $30)

North Country

  • 80’s Night at White Mountain Pickleball from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in Lincoln. Attendees can expect 80’s music and neon attire at this BYOB special event. More details. ($10 for members, $30 for non-members)

  • Stranger Things Party from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 28, at Basecamp Brewing in Lincoln. As an unofficial afterparty for Loon Mountain’s annual 80’s Day, this special event encourages participants to dress up in their Hawkins High best and “party in the Basecamp Upside-Down” More details. (Free)
    Andy DeMeo, host of Granite Goodness, will chat with a panel of local podcast voices at 3S Artspace this Friday, March 27.
    Courtesy of Granite Goodness
    Andy DeMeo, host of Granite Goodness, will chat with a panel of local podcast voices at 3S Artspace this Friday, March 27.

Seacoast

  • Granite Goodness: Live! Local Podcasters Night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Organizers say the night “will explore how independent media creators are helping to surface ideas, inspire action, and solve real problems across New Hampshire and beyond." More details.  (Tickets are $30)

  • Frozen, Fish, and Fairytales with the Principal Strings from the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Children’s Museum of NH in Dover. This live performance will feature music from popular children’s movies and shows. More details. (Free with museum admission)

Southern Tier

  • Souhegan Sustainability Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley in Milford. This regional gathering will feature local food, music, and a special live owl presentation. More details. (Free)

  • Thrift Shop Prom from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at To Share Brewing Co. in Manchester. Organizers invite folks to “dance, dazzle, and embrace your wildest thrifted looks” at this celebratory fundraiser that benefits the Pink Boots Society, NH Chapter. More details. (Free entry)

Upper Valley

  • Dirty Cello will play from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Alumni Hall in Haverhill. More details. (General admission is $30, student tickets are $20) 

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Arts & Culture weekend eventsnh this weekend10 Things To Do
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell is the Community Engagement Manager for the station. She hosts The Weekender, NHPR's weekly guide of what to do in NH.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
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