Your Weekend in NH: Thrift shop prom, podcasters and 80’s Night pickleball
From quiet mornings with the birds to themed nights meant for dressing up and dazzling your neighbors, here’s what’s happening around New Hampshire this weekend.
Lakes Region
Birding in the 21st Century from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. This is a two-part experience with the first half dedicated to walking participants through how to download and use popular birding apps on their mobile devices. The second half will be a guided birding walk at Quincy Bog in Rumney. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Leavitt Park in Laconia. This year's hunt features more than 2,000 eggs, indoor activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
Capital City Craft Festival runs from Saturday, March 28, through Sunday, March 29, at the Everett Arena in Concord. This indoor festival will feature over 100 vendors, specialty foods, and a snack bar. More details. (Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door)
- Old Time Dog Disney Movie Night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in Concord. This screening of Lady and the Tramp is hosted by Old Dogs Go To Helen. More details. (Tickets are $15)
Monadnock Region
- Let’s Sing Taylor: An Unofficial Live Tribute Show from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at The Colonial in Keene. This “live band experience” invites Swifties to sing and dance along. More details. (Tickets start at $30)
North Country
80’s Night at White Mountain Pickleball from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in Lincoln. Attendees can expect 80’s music and neon attire at this BYOB special event. More details. ($10 for members, $30 for non-members)
- Stranger Things Party from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 28, at Basecamp Brewing in Lincoln. As an unofficial afterparty for Loon Mountain’s annual 80’s Day, this special event encourages participants to dress up in their Hawkins High best and “party in the Basecamp Upside-Down” More details. (Free)
Seacoast
Granite Goodness: Live! Local Podcasters Night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Organizers say the night “will explore how independent media creators are helping to surface ideas, inspire action, and solve real problems across New Hampshire and beyond." More details. (Tickets are $30)
- Frozen, Fish, and Fairytales with the Principal Strings from the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Children’s Museum of NH in Dover. This live performance will feature music from popular children’s movies and shows. More details. (Free with museum admission)
Southern Tier
Souhegan Sustainability Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley in Milford. This regional gathering will feature local food, music, and a special live owl presentation. More details. (Free)
- Thrift Shop Prom from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at To Share Brewing Co. in Manchester. Organizers invite folks to “dance, dazzle, and embrace your wildest thrifted looks” at this celebratory fundraiser that benefits the Pink Boots Society, NH Chapter. More details. (Free entry)
Upper Valley
- Dirty Cello will play from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Alumni Hall in Haverhill. More details. (General admission is $30, student tickets are $20)