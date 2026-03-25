Your Weekend in NH: Thrift shop prom, podcasters and 80’s Night pickleball

Birding in the 21st Century from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. This is a two-part experience with the first half dedicated to walking participants through how to download and use popular birding apps on their mobile devices. The second half will be a guided birding walk at Quincy Bog in Rumney. More details. (Free, registration required)