A wealthy New York philanthropist and an Antrim-based farm consultant accused of financial mismanagement are settling a civil lawsuit filed in federal…
Former tenants of a planned community of tiny houses in Peterborough have filed a lawsuit, alleging the property owner breached their leases by charging…
The Bookshelf: Monadnock Literary Journal Brings Regional Writers TogetherThe second issue of the literary journal Monadnock Underground is set to release next week. The collection brings together more than a dozen pieces of…
Republican George Hansel narrowly beat out Democrat Mitchell Greenwald for Keene’s open mayoral seat on Tuesday. Hansel, a 33-year-old businessman, hopes…
Keene Recovery Center to Begin Syringe Exchange ProgramThe Monadnock region’s first syringe exchange program is getting off the ground this month. The pilot program is part of a mobile harm reduction effort by…
Keene is the latest New Hampshire municipality to approve a goal of using only renewable energy within a few decades.The Keene city council approved the…
The Exchange is exploring the different regions of the state for our summer series, Going Local. For the Monadnock Region, we go to Keene State College to…
A Keene judge has granted the Monadnock Humane Society’s request to send more than 50 Labrador retrievers to foster homes.The dogs were seized last month…
A Marlborough dog breeder accused of animal cruelty is trying to block the Monadnock Humane Society from temporarily placing the dogs in foster homes.John…
Prosecutors in Massachusetts say an arrest has been made in the killing of a man found near a road in Rindge, N.H., earlier this month.Worcester District…