Join NHPR for Civics at the Cinema at Red River Theatres

NHPR’s Civics 101 is teaming up with Red River Theatres in Concord for Civics at the Cinema , a special Saturday morning film series exploring how pop culture and government intersect on screen.

From Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to Election, civics-inspired movies have long educated and entertained the masses about how our government functions, is supposed to function, and sometimes, doesn’t function at all.

Each screening will be followed by a lively conversation with Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice, who will dig into the real-world civics behind these stories.

Tickets are available now through Red River Theatres.

Red River Theatre

Saturday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m.

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (129 min, PG) — 1939

When the idealistic young Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) winds up appointed to the United States Senate, he gains the mentorship of Senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). However, Paine isn't as noble as his reputation would indicate, and he becomes involved in a scheme to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys' campsite where a more lucrative project could go.

Saturday, Sep. 27 at 10 a.m.

All The President's Men (138 min, PG) — 1976

Two green reporters and rivals working for the Washington Post, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), research the botched 1972 burglary of the Democratic Party Headquarters at the Watergate apartment complex.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

Network (121 min, R) — 1976

In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and he's none too happy about it.

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

Election (103 min, R) — 1999

Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) uses less than ethical tactics to get what she wants. When Tracy runs for school president, Jim feels that she will be a poor influence on the student body and convinces Paul, a dim-witted but popular student athlete, to run against Tracy.