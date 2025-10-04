© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In Trivia: Natural Selection

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published October 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Theodore Roosevelt on horseback carrying a rifle.
Library of Congress
Theodore Roosevelt on horseback carrying a rifle.

What do pastries have to do with environmental justice? Cat butts with the climate crisis? And what U.S. president ate a half-chewed piece of salmon leftover from a bear on reality TV?

Grab a pencil (and maybe a pint?) and get ready for the inaugural Outside/In trivia episode we’re calling “Natural Selection.” We’ve got a game called “Guess That Animal!” We’re testing our panel’s knowledge on the environment in movies and music. And, maybe, we’ll learn a thing or two along the way about environmental policy, past and present.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Trivia panelists: Nate Hegyi, Justine Paradis, and Hannah McCarthy from Civics 101.

Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon.

Editing by Taylor Quimby.

Our staff includes Marina Henke and Jessica Hunt.

Our executive producer is Taylor Quimby.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music by Jules Gaia, Arthur Benson, Stationary Sign, and Ludvig Moulin.

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.

Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
