Outside/In Trivia: Natural Selection
What do pastries have to do with environmental justice? Cat butts with the climate crisis? And what U.S. president ate a half-chewed piece of salmon leftover from a bear on reality TV?
Grab a pencil (and maybe a pint?) and get ready for the inaugural Outside/In trivia episode we’re calling “Natural Selection.” We’ve got a game called “Guess That Animal!” We’re testing our panel’s knowledge on the environment in movies and music. And, maybe, we’ll learn a thing or two along the way about environmental policy, past and present.
A full transcript of this episode is available here.
SUPPORT
Outside/In is made possible with listener support. Click here to become a sustaining member of Outside/In.
Follow Outside/In on Instagram or join our private discussion group on Facebook.
CREDITS
Host: Nate Hegyi
Trivia panelists: Nate Hegyi, Justine Paradis, and Hannah McCarthy from Civics 101.
Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon.
Editing by Taylor Quimby.
Our staff includes Marina Henke and Jessica Hunt.
Our executive producer is Taylor Quimby.
Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.
Music by Jules Gaia, Arthur Benson, Stationary Sign, and Ludvig Moulin.
Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.
Submit a question to the “Outside/Inbox.” We answer queries about the natural world, climate change, sustainability, and human evolution. You can send a voice memo to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837).