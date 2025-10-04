Outside/In Trivia: Natural Selection

What do pastries have to do with environmental justice? Cat butts with the climate crisis? And what U.S. president ate a half-chewed piece of salmon leftover from a bear on reality TV?

Grab a pencil (and maybe a pint?) and get ready for the inaugural Outside/In trivia episode we’re calling “Natural Selection.” We’ve got a game called “Guess That Animal!” We’re testing our panel’s knowledge on the environment in movies and music. And, maybe, we’ll learn a thing or two along the way about environmental policy, past and present.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Trivia panelists: Nate Hegyi, Justine Paradis, and Hannah McCarthy from Civics 101 .

Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon.

Editing by Taylor Quimby.

Our staff includes Marina Henke and Jessica Hunt.

Our executive producer is Taylor Quimby.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music by Jules Gaia, Arthur Benson, Stationary Sign, and Ludvig Moulin.

Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.